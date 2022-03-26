Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 591 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 686,418 shares of company stock valued at $187,291,859 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY opened at $289.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

