Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,204.09

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,204.09 ($15.85) and traded as low as GBX 992 ($13.06). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,003 ($13.20), with a volume of 303,595 shares traded.

GFTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.80) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,620 ($21.33) to GBX 1,430 ($18.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.72) to GBX 1,325 ($17.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grafton Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,382 ($18.19).

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

