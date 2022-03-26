Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

GRPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

GRPH stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $899,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 177,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,281. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $6,888,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphite Bio by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 262,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Graphite Bio by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in Graphite Bio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,600,000 after acquiring an additional 420,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

