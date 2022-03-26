Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Panther Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 425,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

