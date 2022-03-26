GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.28

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GREE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.
GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GREE (GREZF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.