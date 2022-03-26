Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in March

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS GTHP opened at $0.65 on Friday. Guided Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.
