Guider (GDR) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

Guider (GDR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Guider has a market capitalization of $6,097.75 and approximately $15.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Guider

Guider is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

