Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 127.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

