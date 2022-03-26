Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 203,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $109.51 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

