Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.34

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.77 ($0.09). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 6.71 ($0.09), with a volume of 404,080 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £69.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33.

In related news, insider Mansour Al Alami bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,924.17).

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

