H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the February 28th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 170,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

