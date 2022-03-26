Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

HALL opened at $3.73 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

