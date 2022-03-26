Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 6,531 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $275.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.70 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

