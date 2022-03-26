Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $265.67 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

