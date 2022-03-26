Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.39 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,324,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 59,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000.

IWD opened at $167.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

