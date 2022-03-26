Hancock Whitney Corp Has $963,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

