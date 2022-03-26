Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $88.29 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

