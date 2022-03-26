Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 2,051 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,881 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,909,786,000 after purchasing an additional 238,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,607,303,000 after buying an additional 310,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after buying an additional 1,237,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,547,000 after buying an additional 177,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $97.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.