Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMEH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday.

AMEH opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

