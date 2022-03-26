Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,384 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,606,000 after acquiring an additional 179,707 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Newmont by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Newmont by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 25,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $78.95 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

