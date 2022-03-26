Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 70.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 44,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 27.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 29.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

