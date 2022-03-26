Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

HASI opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after acquiring an additional 579,702 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,990,000 after buying an additional 127,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,370,000 after buying an additional 148,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,908,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,185,000 after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

