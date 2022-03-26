HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) to announce $51.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.30 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $69.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $231.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $233.30 million, with estimates ranging from $221.30 million to $245.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

HONE traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 197,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,183. The company has a market cap of $746.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,053 shares of company stock worth $3,551,255 over the last three months. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.