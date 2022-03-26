Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HARP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 30,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 404.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 178,836 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 211,342 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

