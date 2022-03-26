HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

Shares of WRN opened at $2.28 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $345.25 million, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 1.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 911.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 424,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 382,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 247.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 93,520 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

