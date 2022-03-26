Head-To-Head Contrast: American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) versus The Competition

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American Shared Hospital Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -35.98% 2.24% 1.20% American Shared Hospital Services Competitors -197.29% -18.40% -11.91%

Volatility and Risk

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services’ rivals have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Shared Hospital Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A American Shared Hospital Services Competitors 312 1030 1736 47 2.49

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 80.66%. Given American Shared Hospital Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Shared Hospital Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.84 million -$7.06 million -2.37 American Shared Hospital Services Competitors $1.12 billion $60.73 million 12.48

American Shared Hospital Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Shared Hospital Services. American Shared Hospital Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia. The company was founded by Ernest A. Bates in 1977 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

