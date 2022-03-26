Head to Head Survey: Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) and Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) and Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Recro Pharma and Procaps Group S.A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma -15.15% -56.66% -11.14% Procaps Group S.A N/A N/A -14.61%

62.3% of Recro Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Procaps Group S.A shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Recro Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Procaps Group S.A shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recro Pharma and Procaps Group S.A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma $75.36 million 0.00 -$11.37 million ($0.31) N/A Procaps Group S.A $106.83 million 9.38 -$36.92 million N/A N/A

Recro Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Procaps Group S.A.

Risk and Volatility

Recro Pharma has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procaps Group S.A has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Recro Pharma and Procaps Group S.A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Procaps Group S.A 0 0 2 0 3.00

Procaps Group S.A has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.40%.

Summary

Procaps Group S.A beats Recro Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products. The company was founded by Geraldine A. Henwood and Thomas F. Henwood on November 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia.

