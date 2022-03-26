Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BTSDF opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Health and Happiness has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

