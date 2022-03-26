Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $31.43 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

