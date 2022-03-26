Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Hits $3.68

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.24 or 0.00277225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013396 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.