Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Hello Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MOMO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.12. 3,520,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,183. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Get Hello Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hello Group stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hello Group worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

About Hello Group (Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.