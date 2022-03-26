HempCoin Trading Up 70.2% This Week (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 70.2% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $1,623.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,606,263 coins and its circulating supply is 265,471,112 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

