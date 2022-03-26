Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($70.33) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.82 ($88.82).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €60.92 ($66.95) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €70.26 and its 200 day moving average is €74.11. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

