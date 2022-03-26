Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after buying an additional 740,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 453,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $57.96 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

