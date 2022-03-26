Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $221.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.