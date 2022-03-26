Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 244,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

