HoDooi (HOD) Price Tops $0.0436

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.75 or 0.07040949 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,313.79 or 1.00107962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043592 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.