Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,508,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UNH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,824. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $360.55 and a 52 week high of $515.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.34 and its 200-day moving average is $459.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $482.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

