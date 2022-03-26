Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $961,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,618,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 957,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,140. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.43 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

