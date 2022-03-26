HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

HollyFrontier ( NYSE:HFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after buying an additional 587,834 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

