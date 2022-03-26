Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Home Bancorp stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $343.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

