HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.13. HomeStreet posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

HMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,468. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $995.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HomeStreet by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.