Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.64 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $36.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.03 billion to $36.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.12 billion to $39.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

HON traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $197.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $114,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.