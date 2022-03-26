Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $932.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will report $932.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $964.00 million and the lowest is $912.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 639,434 shares during the last quarter.

HST traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,922,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,089. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

