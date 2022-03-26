Hovde Group Lowers Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to Market Perform

Hovde Group cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

NYSE SCM opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $269.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

