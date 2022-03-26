Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of HWDJY stock remained flat at $$42.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.