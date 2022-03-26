HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. HP reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,385,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,713,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

