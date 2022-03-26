Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Huazhu Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.
About Huazhu Group (Get Rating)
Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
