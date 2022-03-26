Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Huazhu Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

