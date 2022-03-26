Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Huazhu Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huazhu Group (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.