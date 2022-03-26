Huntington National Bank Acquires 2,601 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.62 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

